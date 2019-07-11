A Dothan man is charged with second-degree domestic violence after allegedly breaking into his child’s mother’s residence in May.
Police say Collin Nathaniel Bennett, 26, of Dothan, broke into his child’s mother’s residence and hid in the bathroom until another resident living in the home heard a strange noise and called 911.
“During the month of May, Mr. Bennett allegedly broke into a home located in the 2800 block of Nottingham Way, where his child’s mother was residing, and hid in the bathtub,” Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said. “Bennett made a noise and another resident inside the home got scared and called 911, and a neighbor. Once the neighbor arrived at the residence, Bennett was seen standing in the doorway, but fled on foot before law enforcement arrived.”
A warrant was issued for Bennett’s arrest in May, and he was located and arrested July 10, Watkins said.
Bennett is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
