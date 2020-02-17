A man arrested in a fatal shooting that claimed the life of Terrance Ransom Wednesday is out of jail on bond.

According to court documents, Brandon Fluellen posted a $75,000 bond and was released Thursday evening.

Oficers responded to a firearm assault in the 800 block of Williams Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and found Ransom dead from multiple gunshot wounds, Dothan police Lt. Doug Magill said.

According to court documents, Ransom and Fluellen have a history with law enforcement. Fluellen was out of jail on bond on a charge of possession of a forged instrument, and Ransom was out of jail on bond on a charge of attempted assault and first-degree burglary.

According to Magill, Fluellen also was grazed by a bullet in the arm.

Investigators are looking at the shooting as possibly gang- or drug-related. This case remains under investigation and additional arrests could be forthcoming.

