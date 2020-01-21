A Dothan man facing murder charges is out of jail on bond.
Joseph Hall Jr. was released on a $150,000 bond with the special conditions that he is to be electronically monitored at his own expense, and is not to have any contact with state witnesses.
Hall is charged in the January 2019 shooting death of Andrew Jones.
After Hall’s bond was set, defense attorney Shawn McGhee filed a motion requesting to withdraw from the case.
According to court documents, McGhee was retained to represent Jones during his bond hearing only. Lewis issued an order granting the withdrawal. A new attorney has not been appointed or retained at this time.
Dothan police and U.S. marshals arrested Joseph Hall, 34, of Dothan, and charged him with murder Jan. 10.
Jones was walking down the 500 block of West Powell Street when he was shot and killed by an unknown assailant.
According to Dothan police investigators, Hall had been under suspicion since the killing, but they were unable to crack the case.
Hall’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.