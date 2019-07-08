Police say a verbal altercation escalated early Monday morning when a Dothan man stabbed his girlfriend multiple times in the 2800 block of Nottingham Way.
Roger Bryant, 55, of Dothan, is charged with first-degree domestic violence.
According to Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins, the couple was arguing when Bryant allegedly punched his girlfriend in the head and then walked to the kitchen area to retrieve a knife.
“Once Mr. Bryant was in the kitchen area, he retrieved a kitchen knife and allegedly stabbed his girlfriend on the outside area of her thigh, and stabbed her in the inside area of her thigh,” Watkins said. “He then allegedly took the knife and cut his girlfriend on the buttocks area twice.”
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Bryant is in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
