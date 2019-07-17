A Dothan man has been arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.
Christopher Andrew Robinson, 31, of Dothan, was arrested July 15, after police say he stole his employer’s Home Depot credit card and made several unauthorized purchases on June 13.
Robinson was an employee at Jim Skinner Honda.
“During the investigation it was determined Robinson made multiple personal purchases with the credit card,” said Dothan Police Lt. Watkins. “I believe his employer become aware of the many transactions, and contacted the department.”
Watkins said Robinson allegedly charged $781.46 worth of merchandise on the stolen credit card.
According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson faces several other unrelated charges including multiple counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, failure to appear in court on a charge of worthless check, two counts of third-degree receiving stolen property, and third-degree theft of property.
Robinson is currently in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $78,600.
