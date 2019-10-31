Dothan man convicted of murder; sentenced to life

A Dothan man condemned to death after a conviction in a 2006 murder was sentenced to life in prison after a second conviction in a retrial this week.
Kenneth McKinnis's 2008 conviction for the murder of Byron Belser at Champagne Lounge was overturned in 2012 after an appellate court found Houston County Circuit Judge Ed Jackson’s instructions to the jury “constructively amended the indictment.” The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals ordered a new trial, which began last week. The jury returned a guilty verdict on Tuesday.
Belser, 21, died after suffering a single gunshot wound to the right thigh in the early morning hours of Aug. 19, 2006, at the lounge. Two other men also were charged in Belser’s murder. Albert McLeod, 24, of Ozark, pleaded guilty to felony manslaughter for his role in the slaying. Kyle McIntosh pleaded guilty in February 2008 to felony manslaughter in the case.
McKinnis was originally sentenced to death by lethal injection after the jury recommended death by a vote of 10-2.
During the oral charge in the original trial, the judge instructed the jury that it could convict McKinnis of capital murder if it found that he killed Belser during the course of robbing either club owner Michael Conaway or Belser, the appellate court said.
“In order to convict McKinnis of the offense charged in the indictment, the jury would have had to find that McKinnis murdered Belser during the course of robbing Conaway,” the court said. “However, in order to convict McKinnis of the offense as instructed by the trial court, the jury could have found that McKinnis murdered Belser during the course of robbing Conaway or that McKinnis murdered Belser during the course of robbing Belser.”
