From staff reports
A Dothan man was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon following an apparent domestic dispute where his wife was shot two or three times in the back, police said.
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said when officers arrived at the scene at 101 Due West Circle, they found the female victim outside, where she had been shot. Her husband, Greg Bess, was inside the residence. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital where she remains in surgery.
Parrish said in an effort to get the suspect out of the residence, police administered gas and flash bombs with no success. Once entering the house, they found Bess dead from a gunshot wound. There was one witness of the incident, Parrish said.
During the incident, law enforcement surrounded the residence and at least one drone was used to search the area.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident that started just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The Dothan Police Department’s SRT Team and Hostage Team were on the scene in addition to the Houston County Drone Aerial Team, members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Dothan Fire Department.
