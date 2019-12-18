A Dothan man previously arrested for breaking into vehicles faces an additional charge.

Lasharie Vantrez Roberts, 30, was arrested Tuesday on a fourth charge of breaking into a vehicle.

“During the investigation, Mr. Roberts was positively identified as the suspect who allegedly broke into multiple vehicles at the Westgate Park,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. The crimes occurred on Nov. 16 and Dec. 4.

Roberts is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $35,000.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments