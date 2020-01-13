Man arrested for committing sex crime with minor child

Jesse Cleveland Mills

 Houston County Jail

A Dothan man has been arrested on a sexual abuse charge after police say he allegedly inappropriately touched a child.

Jesse Cleveland Mills, 57, is charged with first-degree sex abuse.

“Due to the nature of this case, the information available is limited,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “However, during the investigation, it was determined Mr. Mills inappropriately touched the minor victim through her clothing to allegedly receive sexual gratification.”

Police say the victim is related to Mills.

Mills was arrested Friday and released on a $15,000 bond.

No additional information is available at this time.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments