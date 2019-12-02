A man faces multiple charges after police say he broke into a business located in the 600 block of South Oates Street and stole two vehicles.

Joseph Drayton Jr., 53, of Dothan, was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree burglary and two counts first-degree theft of property.

According to police, Drayton forced his way into a business, and once inside the business he took vehicle keys and then stole the vehicles.

“Drayton stole a 2009 Traverse and a 2012 Nissan Sentra,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Video surveillance positively identified Drayton as the suspect.”

Drayton was booked in the Houston County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Magill stated the vehicles were not damaged and are being returned to business.

