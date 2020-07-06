A Dothan man was arrested Thursday after police say he requested payment for unneeded work performed in the 1500 block of Randall Road.
John Paul Ward, 44, is charged with third-degree theft of property and second-degree possession of marijuana.
“It was determined during the investigation that Mr. Ward performed unneeded work for his employer’s customer, and demanded payment be made to him instead of his employer,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
According to Owens, Ward informed the customer he was working on his own time.
When officers arrested Ward, marijuana was also located in his possession.
Ward is out of jail on bonds totaling $1,300.
