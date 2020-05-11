A Dothan man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after police say he struck his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend with a vehicle.
Marquez Lynn, 28, was arrested Saturday. According to police, Lynn was jealous of the fact his ex-girlfriend was involved with another man.
“The incident was domestic related,” said Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens. “It appears Mr. Lynn intentionally struck the male victim Saturday in the 300 block of Tara Street just before 7:30 p.m. The victim received non-life threatening injuries.” The victim's name was not released.
According to Owens, Lynn is charged with attempted murder due to the fact he tried to run over the victim Friday, but the victim was able to get away.
Lynn is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $60,000.
