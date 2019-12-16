A Dothan man has been charged with kidnapping and domestic abuse after police say he detained his girlfriend for more than 12 hours and beat her.
David Prokopchuk, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree domestic violence and first-degree kidnapping.
According to Dothan police Lt. Doug Magill, the Southeast Health staff contacted police when the victim arrived at the hospital for treatment.
“After receiving the call from the hospital, officers arrived to speak with the victim,” Magill said. “The victim informed officers she had been held against her will for more than 12 hours. She has extensive physical bruises and broken bones.”
The victim informed officers she was able to flee from the suspect and made it to the emergency room.
Magill said the crime occurred at Prokopchuk’s residence located in the 1200 block of South Bell Street.
Prokopchuk is being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.
