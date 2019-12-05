Man accused of breaking into multiple vehicle, arrested

Lasharie Vantrez Roberts

 Dothan Police Department

A Dothan man faces two counts of breaking into a vehicle after police say he entered several vehicles on both Nov. 16 and Dec. 4 at the Westgate Park complex.

Lasharie Vantrez Roberts, 30, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, and charged with two counts of breaking into a vehicle.

“During the investigation, Mr. Roberts was positively identified as the suspect who allegedly broke into multiple vehicles at the Westgate Park,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges will be forthcoming.”

Roberts is currently in jail on bonds totaling $20,000.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments