A Dothan man has been arrested for his role in a Wednesday shooting that claimed the life Terrance Ransom, according to police.
Brandon Fluellen, 26, was arrested and charged with murder.
According to court documents, both Ransom and Fluellen have a history with law enforcement.
Fluellen was out of jail on bond for a charge of possession of a forged instrument; and Ransom was out of jail on bond for a charge of attempted assault and first-degree burglary.
Officers responded to a firearm assault in the 800 block of Williams Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, Ransom was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
“We are still waiting on the coroner’s report,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “At this time, we are looking at Ransom being shot at least five times.”
According to Magill, Fluellen was also grazed by a bullet in the arm.
Investigators are looking at the shooting possibly being gang or drug related.
This case is still under investigation and additional arrests could be forthcoming.
