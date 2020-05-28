A Dothan man was arrested Wednesday after police say he was in possession of a U-Haul truck that was reported stolen in March.
Joshua Lawrence Tracy, 32, of Dothan, is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
According to police, investigators were working on an unrelated case reviewing surveillance footage, during which investigators recognized Tracy.
“Investigators identified Tracy through the surveillance footage and called him in for questioning,” Dothan police Lt. Scott Owens said. “During the interview process, Tracy admitted to having possession of the stolen vehicle. He also admitted he knew the truck was stolen.”
According to Owens, Tracy did not steal the 2015 Chevy Silverado truck from U-Haul.
“The vehicle was actually reported stolen by U-Haul after an unnamed person rented the vehicle back in March and failed to return the vehicle,” Owens said. “Earlier this month U-Haul reported the vehicle stolen.”
According to Owens, Tracy could face additional charges in an unrelated case. Both cases are being investigated by the Dothan Police Department.
