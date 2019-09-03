A Dothan man is accused of trying to force his way into an occupied dwelling Sunday.
Maurice Tywon Critten, 39, of Dothan, is charged with second-degree burglary.
According to police, a patrol officer observed Critten trying to force his way into a residence located in the 500 block of East Lafayette Street.
“As the officer observed Critten attempting to break-in the residence, the resident also heard someone trying to break-in and called 911,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “The patrol officer arrived with Critten still on the scene, and a crowbar in his possession.”
Critten is booked in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
Court records show Critten was out on bond at the time he was arrested Sept. 1. He was previously arrested in December 2018, and charged with obstructing justice by providing a false identity. He has a trial scheduled on this charge for Nov. 4.
