A Dothan man originally arrested June 28 on theft and robbery charges now faces additional charges after police say he intimidated two witnesses.
Michael Earl Walker, 37, of Dothan, was free on bond for charges of first-degree theft of property and third-degree robbery when he was arrested July 13 and charged with two counts of intimidating witnesses related to his alleged June crimes.
“We have received information from victims involved in Walker’s previous cases that occurred last month,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “During the investigation it was determined since Walker posted bail he has made threats toward two victims, trying to intimidate the witnesses in hope they will drop the charges,” Watkins said.
Walker is currently in the Houston County Jail with no bond.
