A Dothan man seeks probation after his sentencing last month to 14 years in prison following a guilty plea to manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of his friend, 19-year-old Christian Mullins.
Shaun McGhee, the new defense attorney for Fisher Corbin Shipes, recently filed a motion requesting a probation hearing. McGhee listed in his motion that Shipes’ former defense attorney did not request a probation hearing.
According to the motion, McGhee is seeking to set aside his client’s guilty plea, motion for a new trial, motion to set aside the verdict, and motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict, and requests the court set a probation hearing.
Prosecution also filed a motion seeking restitution for the victim's family. According to the motion, the state is seeking a total of $99,337.01 in restitution to cover expenses obtained by the Mullins family, such as counseling, medical expenses, lost wages, and funeral expenses.
Houston County Judge Butch Binford issued an order saying all motions would be addressed at a hearing scheduled for Feb. 26.
A Houston County grand jury indicted Shipes in September 2018. In January 2019, Shipes was denied youthful offender. In October 2019, he pleaded guilty to the charge of manslaughter.
According to police, Shipes fired a shotgun at Mullins from across the room, striking the victim in the abdomen. Police have determined alcohol was involved.
Police responded shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21, to a report of a firearm assault in the 2100 block of Baker Trace and found Mullins with a shotgun wound. It was first reported that Mullins was shot by an unknown assailant with a shotgun. Officers later determined Shipes shot Mullins accidentally.
Dothan Police Investigator Curtis Stephens previously told the Dothan Eagle several of the people in the home were looking at the firearm before the shooting occurred.
“Several of the teenagers were looking at the gun, but everyone decided to leave the area but Fisher,” Stephens said. “Fisher went back to the area where the other teenagers were located carrying the firearm.”
Stephens said Shipes believed he had properly unloaded the shotgun, but he was not familiar with that type of shotgun, and the gun was not unloaded.
Mullins was transported by ambulance to the Southeast Alabama Medical Center, where he later died.
