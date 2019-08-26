A Dothan man was arrested after being accused of violating a protection order and kicking a door in at a former girlfriend’s residence.
Curtis Lee Melton, 38, was arrested on Aug. 23 and charged with second-degree domestic violence.
“Several weeks ago, Melton allegedly violated a protection order issued against him by his ex-girlfriend,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “Melton accused the victim of having another man inside her residence, so he kicked her front door in and entered the home. The victim was not injured.”
The call came through dispatch, but Melton fled the scene before officers arrived. Melton was apprehended on his outstanding warrant Friday, Watkins said.
Melton is currently out of jail on a $30,000 bond.
