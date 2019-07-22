A multi-day search for a Dothan man wanted for drug trafficking has come to an end.
Jumah Alziz Lowe, 36, was arrested Sunday, July 21, and is charged with one count of drug trafficking.
On July 9, investigators executed a search warrant in the 2100 block of Denton Road in reference to synthetic marijuana being sold.
Investigators recovered five and half pounds of synthetic chemicals used to make synthetic marijuana with a street value of $100,000.
Lowe is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
