A multi-day search for a Dothan man wanted for drug trafficking has come to an end.

Jumah Alziz Lowe, 36, was arrested Sunday, July 21, and is charged with one count of drug trafficking.

On July 9, investigators executed a search warrant in the 2100 block of Denton Road in reference to synthetic marijuana being sold.

Investigators recovered five and half pounds of synthetic chemicals used to make synthetic marijuana with a street value of $100,000.

Lowe is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments