Investigators with the Dothan Police vice division are searching for a Dothan man wanted for drug trafficking in Dothan and Houston County.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Jumah Alziz Lowe, 36, of Dothan.

On July 9, investigators executed a search warrant in the 2100 block of Denton Road in reference to synthetic marijuana being sold.

Investigators recovered five and half pounds of synthetic analog chemicals used to make synthetic marijuana with a street value of $100,000.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Lowe is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-793-0215 or Crimestoppers at 334-793-7000.

