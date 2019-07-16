Dothan police and federal marshals have captured a Dothan murder suspect in New York.
Tayshawn Malik Stevenson, 23, a resident of Dothan, was arrested in Suffolk County, police said.
Investigators believe Stevenson shot 27-year-old Akheem Benjamin Hall June 9 at a home on Naomi Drive in southwest Dothan. Police arrested Stevenson’s mother, Tiffany Robbin Rowell, 38, earlier, charging her with one count of conspiracy to commit murder.
Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said Rowell played a role in her son coming to the Naomi Drive residence and shooting Hall multiple times, killing him.
Police say Stevenson was out on bond for a domestic violence charge from October, saying he scalded his girlfriend with hot water during an argument at the Days Inn.
Stevenson was also arrested in April 2016 for possession/receiving a controlled substance. Stevenson participated in the pretrial diversion program offered through the courts.
Dothan Police Sgt. Ronald Hall confirmed arraignments are being made to return Stevenson to Dothan.
