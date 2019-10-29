Former University of Alabama basketball standout and Dothan native Jim Farmer, a first-round NBA draft choice, has been arrested and charged after a two-day, undercover human-trafficking sting in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Farmer, a current resident of Franklin, Tennessee, was charged with trafficking a person for a commercial sex act, a TBI report says.
According to the TBI, over a two-day period beginning Thursday, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Rutherford County, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to commercial sex.
The focus of the operation was to identify people seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result of the operation, authorities arrested 16 men and booked them at the Rutherford County Jail.
Standout record
Farmer, a 1983 graduate of Houston Academy, led the state in scoring during his senior season in averaging 35 points per game. He was named first team All-State during the 1981 and 1982 seasons.
He signed and became a standout at the University of Alabama before being a first round draft choice of the NBA Dallas Mavericks in 1987, being taken as the 20th overall pick. Farmer went on to play for the Mavericks, Utah Jazz, Seattle Supersonics, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets.
Farmer was in the first class of the Houston Academy Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. He was also inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.
No other details about the arrest were available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.