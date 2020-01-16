Attorneys for former Alabama basketball standout and first-round NBA draft choice Jim Farmer say their client will plead not guilty to new sex-trafficking charges in Tennessee after his indictment by a grand jury in Rutherford County.
Dothan native Farmer, 55, was arrested on the new charges Jan. 10 and released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center after posting a $100,000 bond the same day, according to the Daily News Journal. He faces charges of attempted trafficking for sexual servitude, attempted patronizing prostitution of a minor, and three counts of attempted solicitation of a minor.
Worrick Robinson and Will Fraley, Farmers’ defense attorneys, released in a statement to the Dothan Eagle saying Farmer’s indictments were pursued despite a former hearing where a General Sessions Judge reviewed of all audio and video evidence compiled, heard testimony from the lead detective, and ultimately made the determination that the charge should be dismissed because the evidence did not meet the lowest probable cause standard to bind the case over to a grand jury.
Farmer was arrested in October along with 15 other men accused of pursuing sex from minors following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Those charges were dismissed by a Rutherford County judge for lack of evidence during Farmer’s November preliminary hearing. A judge signed an order for an expungment stating the charges were dismissed and the order had been filed with the deputy clerk.
Robinson and Fraley say their client will enter a not guilty plea at his next court appearance, and a request will be made for an expedited trial on the merits of this case where he expects to be once again determined innocent of the charges against him.
According to the TBI at that time, over a two-day period, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Rutherford County, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to commercial sex.
The focus of the operation was to identify people seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result of the operation, authorities arrested 16 men and booked them at the Rutherford County Jail.
The Daily News Journal reports that an affidavit shows that, during communication over the advertisement, an undercover officer identified herself as a 16-year-old girl. Farmer agreed to pay $170 to have sex with the girl.
Farmer on Oct. 25 arrived at a location predetermined by the two. He was then arrested by authorities.
Standout record
Farmer, a 1983 graduate of Houston Academy, led the state in scoring during his senior season in averaging 35 points per game. He was named first team All-State during the 1981 and 1982 seasons.
He signed and became a standout at the University of Alabama before being a first round draft choice of the NBA Dallas Mavericks in 1987, being taken as the 20th overall pick. Farmer went on to play for the Mavericks, Utah Jazz, Seattle Supersonics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Denver Nuggets.
Farmer was in the first class of the Houston Academy Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. He was also inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.
