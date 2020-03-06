A woman, who police say was driving impaired Thursday night, was arrested after dragging a Dothan police officer with her vehicle in an effort to avoid arrest.
Jennifer Linsey Viveiros, 37, is charged with second-degree assault.
According to police, several calls were received at the communications center regarding a possible impaired driver traveling on the Ross Clark Circle with the vehicle's rear bumper dragging the ground and no headlights on.
An officer located the vehicle matching the description in a parking lot in the 2600 block of Ross Clark Circle near Lowe's. The officer observed the driver who appeared to be passed out. Once the officer got the driver's attention and obtained a license, Viveiros attempted to leave the area by starting her vehicle and putting it in drive.
Police said the officer attempted to stop Viveiros from driving by taking her keys and putting the vehicle in park. However, Viveiros was able to get the vehicle in drive and accelerated dragging the officer, and almost striking other vehicles in the parking lot. She then put the vehicle in reverse before putting the vehicle back in drive, and again accelerating forward, still dragging the officer.
The officer was freed when Viveiros struck a buggy corral in the parking lot.
After the officer was freed, Viveiros drove the vehicle south on Ross Clark Circle with no headlights on. A citizen who witnessed the incident followed Viveiros’ vehicle and provided updates to communications on her location until police arrived.
Officers stopped Viverors in the 2200 block of the Ross Clark Circle, where she once again refused to get out. A K9 was utilized to apprehend her and she was taken into custody.
The officer, who was not identified, was treated for minor injuries.
Additional charges may be forthcoming. Dothan police are still investigating the case.
Viverors is in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
