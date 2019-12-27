A pedestrian was struck be a vehicle after walking into a Dothan roadway at East Main Street and Columbia Highway Thursday evening, police said Friday.
"It was not an intentional act," Dothan Police Department Lt. Scott Owens said.
He said reckless driving, excessive speed, nor substance abuse were factors in the accident, and it is unclear why the person walked onto an active roadway.
The crash was not serious in nature, he indicated, and the crash team was not called to the scene.
The pedestrian was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
