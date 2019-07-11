Dothan Police vice unit and the United States Marshals arrested a Dothan man Thursday on multiple charges.
Jimmy Lamar Berry, 33, of Dothan, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of possession of illegal narcotics with intent to distribute.
Berry was taken into custody for federal indictments, police said.
After Berry was in custody investigators with the vice unite executed a search warrant at his residence which lead to investigators locating cocaine, marijuana, THC vape oil, currency, and a stolen firearm.
According to police, Berry’s arrest is a result of a lengthy investigation.
Berry was additionally charged with drug trafficking-cocaine, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a pistol by a violent offender, fourth-degree receiving stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Berry is currently in the Dothan City Jail with bonds totaling $1,537,000. He also has multiple federal and state charges pending.
Berry was previously arrested May 20, 2017 and charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. He also has previous trafficking charges, first-degree possession of marijuana charges and second-degree assault charges.
