Dothan police arrested an Enterprise man wanted in Decatur County, Georgia, Monday.
Tyreak Marquis Johnson, 28, was apprehended as he entered his place of employment Monday in Dothan.
According to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens, Johnson was wanted on warrants for second-degree domestic violence, battery domestic violence-cruelty to children.
“Decatur County has been notified of Johnson’s arrest and he is currently waiting to be extradited back to Decatur County, Georgia,” Owens said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.