Dothan police arrested an Enterprise man wanted in Decatur County, Georgia, Monday.

Tyreak Marquis Johnson, 28, was apprehended as he entered his place of employment Monday in Dothan.

According to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens, Johnson was wanted on warrants for second-degree domestic violence, battery domestic violence-cruelty to children.

“Decatur County has been notified of Johnson’s arrest and he is currently waiting to be extradited back to Decatur County, Georgia,” Owens said.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments