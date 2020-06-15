A man Jackson County Sheriff investigators believe kidnapped and beat his former girlfriend Friday has been arrested by the Dothan police Sunday at a local motel on Ross Clark Circle.
Calvin Ray Pitts of Marianna faces charges from the Dothan Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Marianna. In Dothan he is charged with third-degree robbery, second-degree domestic violence, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree receiving stolen property, and illegal possession of a credit card.
"Mr. Pitts' charges stem from him taking money from an ATM, causing bodily harm to the victim while in the area, preventing the victim from leaving when she attempted to leave him while in the area, and when we arrested him he was in possession of her vehicle and he also had her credit card hidden in his shoe."
Jackson County Sheriff's Office has charged Pitts with kidnapping, burglary, and grand theft.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office issued a be-on-the-lookout for Pitts to surrounding law enforcement agencies Friday.
“At this time, information concerning this case is limited," Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Pitts hid in the victim’s home Friday and after she arrived, forced her into a vehicle.
The victim was struck multiple times in the facial area, receiving serious injuries.
Pitts has a history with law enforcement including, burglary, arson, illegal drugs, theft, and domestic violence charges.
