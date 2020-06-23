Dothan police arrest Florida fugitive

Jonathan Dean Brooks

 Houston County Jail

A man wanted by Florida law enforcement was arrested Monday by Dothan police.

Jonathan Dean Brooks, 31, was apprehended during a routine traffic stop.

According to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens, Brooks had a fugitive warrant for his arrest from Chipley, Florida for a charge of possession of dangerous drugs. He also has a pending charge from Washington County, Florida with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on a misdemeanor drug charge.

Brooks is booked in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments