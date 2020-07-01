A suspicious person call made by Dothan police Tuesday ended in the arrest of a Dale County man for exposing himself.
Jose Antonio Toledo, 34, of Daleville, is charged with exposure or lewd act in public and appears in public place under the influence, which are misdemeanor offenses.
According to police, Toledo was naked outside of a motel in the 3200 block of Montgomery Highway.
“As officers responded to the scene, they located Toledo standing outside the motel wearing nothing but a pair of black socks,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Mr. Toledo was also under the influence at the time of his arrest.”
No bond information for Toledo is available at this time.
