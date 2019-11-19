Dothan Police have identified the suspect wanted for assaulting two police officers Monday evening.
Officers are actively searching for Brandon Rashawn McGhee.
According to Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish, the incident occurred on Montgomery Highway near the area of the Dothan Motor Lodge and O’Reilly Auto Parts.
“As the officers attempted to make an arrest, one officer was struck by the suspect’s fist,” Parrish said. “The second officer attempted to chase the suspect as he fled on foot, and was also struck with a suspect’s fist.”
One officer was treated at the scene, and the other officer reported no injuries.
McGhee was recently released from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill.
Court documents show in McGhee was convicted on a charge of first-degree burglary.
Parrish stated the suspect’s vehicle was seized Monday night because narcotics were found inside the vehicle.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of McGhee should call the Dothan Police Department, at 334-615-3000.
