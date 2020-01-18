Dothan police investigating shooting on Woods Drive

Dothan police are investigating a shooting on Woods Drive.
Dothan police Lt. Rachel David said a patrolman was on a traffic stop in the area Saturday morning when someone flagged the officer down and told him that there was a victim of a gunshot somewhere on Woods Drive.
The officer located a male in the 100 block of Woods Drive who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries and investigators were dispatched to the scene.
“He was able to talk briefly with the officer, however at this point we’re in the very early stages of the investigation as far as developing suspect and further information,” David said.
Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 334-793-7000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.