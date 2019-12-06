The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person who falsely reported his 9-year-old son had been shot and killed Thursday.
The person called 911 to report that his 15-year-old son shot his younger brother in the head and stayed on the line until the dispatcher told the man that police officers and emergency services were on the way.
Multiple Dothan police officers and first responders arrived at the Spyglass Drive residence on Thursday afternoon in response to the call.
Dothan police released the audio recording of the call on Facebook for the community's help in identifying and locating the suspect behind the hoax.
"This person endangered the lives of all first responders and people on the road and needs to be brought to justice," the post read. "If you have any information please call 334-615-3000 or Crimestoppers 334-793-7000."
The audio recording can be found here.
