Dothan police are searching for multiple suspects after a Friday morning armed robbery at the Kangaroo Express in the 4900 block of Montgomery Highway.
Officers responded to an armed-robbery call just after 2:30 a.m. But before they arrived, the three masked gunmen had fled the area.
The store employee told police three men armed with shotguns and a rifle entered the store, jumped the counter and demanded money.
The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.
