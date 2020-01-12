Dothan police seeking suspect in convenience store robbery

West Main Convenience in the 1400 block between Pariton Avenue and Woodland Drive was robbed Sunday night.

Dothan police responded at 7:41 p.m. Sunday to an armed robbery in progress at West Main Convenience in the 1400 block between Pariton Avenue and Woodland Drive.

Sgt. Brandon Peters said a black male wearing a brown hoodie and a mask and carrying a small handgun came into the building demanding money. He left with an unknown amount of money in a white bag and headed westbound.

Peters said no one was injured. Officers went door to door looking for the suspect and a K-9 was deployed. Police were trying to determine whether the suspect drove away in a car or was picked up.

Peters said police were processing the scene to see what video evidence they could recover.

