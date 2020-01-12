Dothan police seeking suspect in convenience store robbery

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ MONDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ MONDAY... * VISIBILITY...1/4 MILE OR LESS * IMPACTS...REDUCED VISIBILITY DURING MORNING COMMUTE HOURS PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&