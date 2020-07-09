Police say a man arrested last month after he was found in possession of mail that was not his now faces fraud charges.
Robert Eugene Stults, 49, of Dothan, is now charged with three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. He was previously arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, third-degree theft of property, first-degree receiving stolen property, receiving stolen property, and possession of a forged instrument.
“Last month, Mr. Stults was apprehended in the Garden District holding a stolen package and also had US mail belonging to someone else in his possession,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
According to police, Stults’ recent charges stem from him obtaining a credit card from someone else’s mail without permission.
“Mr. Stults used the credit card two times and attempted to use it a third time, for purchases totaling $200.00,” Owens said.
Stults is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $9,000. He also has no bond amounts set on his first-degree receiving stolen property charge, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and third-degree theft of property charge.
Stults had a lengthy history with law enforcement.
