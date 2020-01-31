Two Dothan women face abuse and neglect charges after police say they abused their mother.
Annie Lucy Newby, 39 and her sister, Ida Lorene Newby, 40, were arrested Thursday and charged with elder abuse and second-degree neglect.
According to law enforcement, officers responded to the 900 block of Mercury Drive Thursday in reference to an elder abuse complaint.
“Once officers arrived to the scene they were informed by Pilcher’s Ambulance the Newbys physically pulled their mother off an ambulance preventing her from receiving treatment for an infection,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “It was also determined the victim had also missed previous other doctor appointments scheduled to address the medical condition.”
Police say the sisters said they were their mother’s caregivers.
The victim is currently receiving the medical treatment.
Both are out of jail on a $30,000 bond each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.