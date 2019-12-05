A Dothan teenager has been arrested for his role in a shooting that took place last Saturday at Wiregrass Park injuring one juvenile.
Elijah Hazel, 16, was arrested Wednesday and will be charged as an adult. He is charged with second-degree assault.
According to Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill, on Nov. 30, Hazel and another teenager had a disagreement, and the situation got out of hand.
“Sometime during the disagreement Mr. Hazel allegedly pulled a gun and shot the other teenager in the leg,” Magill said.
Hazel is in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
