Panama City police arrested two Dothan teenagers in connection with the Labor Day murder of a Panama City man.
Kyle Anthony Crow, 17, and Tristen Mixon, 15, both of Dothan, face charges in the shooting death of Larry Thomas “Tre” Hill III, 18, who was found with a gunshot wound late Monday, Sept. 2, behind a Wendy’s restaurant near Joan Avenue and Thomas Drive in Panama City, according to a press release from Panama City police Thursday. Hill later died of his injury.
Crow is charged with an open count of murder; Mixon is charged as an accessory to murder.
Investigators were able to identify the suspects through a surveillance footage that appears to show them leaving the scene on foot.
Crow and Mixon are being held by Dothan police awaiting extradition to Panama City.
Crow’s mother, Karen Crow, 49, faces charges from the Dothan Police Department for allegedly attempting to hinder the investigation.
