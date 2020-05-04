Police arrested a Dothan woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the neck during an altercation Friday.
Tamia Deannea Reed, 19, is charged with second-degree domestic violence-knife.
“Officers responded to a domestic violence call Friday in the 100 block of Whiteoak Circle,” Sgt. Tim Mullis. “Once officers were on scene, the Ms. Reed confessed to officers she stabbed her boyfriend during a verbal altercation. The victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.”
According to Mullis, while investigators interviewed the victim he provided a different story of what occurred Friday night.
“The victim told law enforcement two men jumped him while he was trying to work on his car,” Mullis said. “However, Ms. Reed confessed to the crime.”
Reed is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.
