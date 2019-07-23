A Dothan woman was arrested on a theft charge after she allegedly stole $1,000 worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret in Wiregrass Commons Mall.
Rose Mary Brown, 28, of Dothan, was arrested July 22 and is charged with third-degree theft of property.
According to Dothan Police Sgt. Jason Adkins, on July 9, Brown allegedly entered Victoria Secret and allegedly stole multiple pieces of merchandise with a retail value of $1,000.
“During the investigation, Brown was identified as the suspect by video surveillance cameras, and a warrant was issued for her arrest,” Adkins stated.
Brown is out of jail on a $1,000 bond.
