Dothan woman accused of vandalizing ex-boyfriend’s Florida residence

JACKSON COUNTY, Florida -- A Dothan woman was arrested in Jackson County, Florida, over the weekend after deputies say she vandalized her boyfriend’s residence located on Highway 2.
Tameka Nickole Brown, 44, of Dothan, was arrested and charged with trespassing in occupied structure and criminal mischief under $200.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, at 2 a.m. on Nov. 9 deputies responded to a residence on Florida Highway 2 between Campbellton and Graceville to a report of someone attempting to break into a residence.
Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III said the female suspect is the ex-girlfriend of one of the residents residing at the home.
“Once Brown made entry into the home, she was held down by her ex-boyfriend’s brother while the ex-boyfriend call the sheriff’s office and left the residence,” Roberts said.
According to deputies, the brothers believed Brown would calm down after the ex-boyfriend left the home. Once Brown was let go, she exited the home and began breaking out windows with a piece of wood.
Once deputies arrived on scene they detected an odor of alcohol on Brown’s person and reported that she was very uncooperative during the investigation.
Brown was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.