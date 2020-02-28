Dothan woman arrested for filing a false report with law enforcement

Police responded to a firearm-assault call Friday morning, which led to one woman being charged with making a prank 911 call.
Multiple officers responded to the Alexander Drive address at 9:51 a.m.; however, no one answered the door.
Officers were then led to the 300 block of Marquis Drive, where the resident informed officers the call was a prank.
According to police, officers proceeded to check the residence and canvassed the area, making sure no conflicting information was offered by neighbors.
At 10:50 a.m., Dothan police Capt. Will Glover confirmed one female suspect was under arrest for making a prank 911 call.
“The woman will be charged with a misdemeanor charge,” Glover said.
The name of the suspect was not released.
