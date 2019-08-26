A Dothan woman was arrested in Sunday’s firearm assault that took place in the 400 block of Poyner Street.

Casey Ruthie Cauley, 30, of Dothan, is charged with second-degree assault.

Police say a call came in through dispatch shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, involving a female suffering from a gunshot wound.

“During the investigation it was determined Cauley was at an acquaintance’s residence when a dispute occurred and Cauley was asked to leave,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “Cauley allegedly got mad and pulled out a gun, fired one shot and injured one victim.”

Watkins stated the victim’s arm was grazed by the bullet. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Cauley had left the scene before law enforcement arrived, but turned herself in to police Sunday evening, Watkins said.

Cauley is released from jail on a $15,000 bond.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments