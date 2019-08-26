A Dothan woman was arrested in Sunday’s firearm assault that took place in the 400 block of Poyner Street.
Casey Ruthie Cauley, 30, of Dothan, is charged with second-degree assault.
Police say a call came in through dispatch shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, involving a female suffering from a gunshot wound.
“During the investigation it was determined Cauley was at an acquaintance’s residence when a dispute occurred and Cauley was asked to leave,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “Cauley allegedly got mad and pulled out a gun, fired one shot and injured one victim.”
Watkins stated the victim’s arm was grazed by the bullet. She is expected to make a full recovery.
Cauley had left the scene before law enforcement arrived, but turned herself in to police Sunday evening, Watkins said.
Cauley is released from jail on a $15,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.