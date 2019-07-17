Tori Alexander Knight, 38, of Dothan, was arrested July 16 and charged with theft of services.
Police say Knight allegedly tampered with and broke a seal placed on her utility box allowing her to obtain utilities illegally.
“During the investigation it was determined Knight’s utilities were disconnected, and after her services were disconnected, Knight broke the seal and illegally used the utility service.”
Watkins said Harris used roughly $2,788.03 worth of unauthorized utility services at residence located on Brushfire Drive.
The timeframe of the alleged crime is not available.
