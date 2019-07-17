Tori Alexander Knight, 28, of Dothan, was arrested July 16 and charged with theft of services.
According to police, Knight had an outstanding utility account with the City of Dothan.
“Mrs. Knight had an outstanding utility account with the City of Dothan; and she defaulted on a payment arraignment, which led to her arrest,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins.
Watkins said Knight owes City of Dothan Utility Services $2,788.03.
The time frame of the alleged crime is not available.
