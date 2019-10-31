dot generic troopers logo

A 78-year-old Dothan woman died in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday evening.

Virginia Cherry was killed when her 2003 Buick Lesabre left Hodgesville Road and struck a drainage culvert, approximately two miles from Dothan, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The accident happened around 5:15 p.m.

ALEA said Cherry was transported to Southeast Health where she was pronounced dead.

No further information is available at this time. ALEA is still investigation the accident.

