A 78-year-old Dothan woman died in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday evening.
Virginia Cherry was killed when her 2003 Buick Lesabre left Hodgesville Road and struck a drainage culvert, approximately two miles from Dothan, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The accident happened around 5:15 p.m.
ALEA said Cherry was transported to Southeast Health where she was pronounced dead.
No further information is available at this time. ALEA is still investigation the accident.
