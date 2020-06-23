A Dothan woman was arrested Sunday after police say she resisted arrests and bit a police officer in the 700 block of State Avenue.
Pamela Faye Reynolds, 50, is charged with second-degree assault.
According to police, officers were responding to disturbance call when an officer was bit on the hand.
“Once officers arrived on scene they made contact with the suspect, later identified as Reynolds,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. ”As officers attempted to take Reynolds into custody she began to resist arrest. During the struggle with officers, Reynolds bit the hand of one officer.”
Police say Reynolds was intoxicated at the time of her arrest.
The officer received a laceration to the hand. The officer was treated for the injury and testing is being conducted to make sure the officer did not contract any infection or disease.
Reynolds is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.
